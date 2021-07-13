Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NBIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NBIX) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.77. Neurocrine Biosciences posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $96.82 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $136.26.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

