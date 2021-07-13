New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $6.48

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.48, but opened at $6.67. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 162,243 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. CLSA started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 972,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,762,000 after purchasing an additional 68,620 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,453,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

