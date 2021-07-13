New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Short Interest Update

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the June 15th total of 6,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

NRZ traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. 15,633,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,715,967. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.91.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 787.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

