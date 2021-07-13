New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 67.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.61.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

NYCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.