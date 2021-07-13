NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 102 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 102 ($1.33). Approximately 663,444 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 946,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.40 ($1.34).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of £599.89 million and a P/E ratio of 16.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 100.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.11%.

About NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF)

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

