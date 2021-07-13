NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:NXGN) EVP Sells $87,193.18 in Stock

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:NXGN) EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18.

NYSE NXGN opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

