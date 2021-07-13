NFJ Investment Group LLC Invests $13.02 Million in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $13,018,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Domino’s Pizza as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,108,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,867,093.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,010,000 after buying an additional 280,064 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 120.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,453,000 after buying an additional 202,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,431,000 after buying an additional 151,489 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.85.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DPZ opened at $480.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $444.68. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $482.61.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

