NFJ Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 101,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,609,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in American Financial Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,914,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.55, for a total value of $2,591,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,134 shares of company stock worth $27,184,645. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AFG opened at $125.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $141.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.02.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

