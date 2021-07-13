NFJ Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 173,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Eversource Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ES. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $15,492,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,473,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 377,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ES stock opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.26. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.21%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

