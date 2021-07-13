NFJ Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 125,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,244,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,083,000 after acquiring an additional 158,327 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,129,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,811,000 after purchasing an additional 51,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

NYSE:SRE opened at $133.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.33 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.74.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.86.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.