NFJ Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 96,072 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 96,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,640,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ResMed by 23.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 38.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,034,000 after buying an additional 476,477 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 130,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total transaction of $367,467.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,865,288. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $484,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,838 shares of company stock worth $4,310,762. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $248.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.57.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

