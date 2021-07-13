NFJ Investment Group LLC Takes $9.66 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,663,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on WLTW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.11.

WLTW stock opened at $225.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.