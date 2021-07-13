NFJ Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 328,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,887,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,535,000 after purchasing an additional 470,458 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after buying an additional 15,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

NYSE CARR opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

