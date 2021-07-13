Nicholas J. Tomashot Sells 600 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $12,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nicholas J. Tomashot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 4,900 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $108,780.00.

LAZY stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.35. The stock had a trading volume of 457,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,434. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $231.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LAZY shares. TheStreet raised Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist started coverage on Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZY. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Lazydays in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lazydays in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Lazydays in the first quarter worth about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lazydays by 4,493.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Lazydays in the first quarter worth about $142,000. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

