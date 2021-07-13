NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Given a $24.15 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $24.15 price target on NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.15.

NNGRY opened at $24.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.93. NN Group has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 38.02 and a current ratio of 38.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $2.2145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 8.33%.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other segments.

