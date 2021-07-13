NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.15.

NNGRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.15 target price on NN Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

NNGRY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.16. 25,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,192. NN Group has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $26.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 38.02, a quick ratio of 38.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $2.2145 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other segments.

