Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 39,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

VGK opened at $68.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.31. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

