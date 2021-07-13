Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALEX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after buying an additional 86,180 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 27,439 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of ALEX opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $20.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.81.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

