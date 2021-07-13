Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,500 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Paramount Group worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 53.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,150,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,643 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 302,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 31,179 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 171.1% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,706,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,096 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 244.8% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 445,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 316,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 123.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares in the last quarter. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.61.

NYSE PGRE opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

