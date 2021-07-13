Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Autoliv by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,737,000 after acquiring an additional 620,080 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Autoliv by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,395,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,506,000 after acquiring an additional 27,707 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,676,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,242,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,598,000 after purchasing an additional 52,368 shares during the period. 37.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALV opened at $96.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.34. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.71 and a 52-week high of $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. Autoliv’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 78.73%.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALV. TheStreet downgraded Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

