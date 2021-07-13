Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,212,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,503,000 after buying an additional 779,923 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 18,113 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,798,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,438,000 after buying an additional 47,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at $14,580,000. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.86. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

