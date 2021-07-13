Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 262,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth $32,335,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $11,819,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,536,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $5,040,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $4,859,000.

OTCMKTS ENNVU opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.05.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

