Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $3.02 Million in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 311,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADER. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $485,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,862,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $8,856,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $123,000.

26 Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $9.92.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

