Nomura Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 82.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,138 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,136 shares of company stock worth $6,268,334. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. increased their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.81.

Shares of KLAC opened at $314.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $171.31 and a 12-month high of $359.69. The company has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

