Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 114,708 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Associated Banc as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,316,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,407 shares of company stock worth $1,774,390. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc stock opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

ASB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.