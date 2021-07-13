Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

THC stock opened at $69.10 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $70.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on THC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In other news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $6,754,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,698,359. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

