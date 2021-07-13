Nomura Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 95.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,399 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 594,003 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,250 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 28,602,603 shares of company stock worth $3,980,510,351 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $140.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.87. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $392.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.