Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 9,257 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $8,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THRM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm stock opened at $69.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.17. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $288.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.72 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

