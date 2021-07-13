Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,277 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.10% of Proofpoint worth $7,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,020,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 144.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the first quarter worth about $320,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 339.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Proofpoint by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $173.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $174.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.75.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFPT shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.