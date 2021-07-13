Nordea Investment Management AB Has $8.56 Million Holdings in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,553 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.19% of Inovalon worth $8,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INOV. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,906,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 562,965 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,875,000 after purchasing an additional 417,197 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,761,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 64.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 618,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 242,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INOV. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Inovalon in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

INOV stock opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.92. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $34.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 61.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

