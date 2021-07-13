Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,216,936 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 556,916 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.28% of Norfolk Southern worth $2,206,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,599,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 24,633 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,557,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.21, for a total transaction of $19,754,700.00. Insiders have sold 93,700 shares of company stock worth $26,383,010 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $261.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.84. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $171.28 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

