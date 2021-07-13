Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

NTIC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Northern Technologies International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Technologies International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $20.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.22 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 5.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is 866.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. 34.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

