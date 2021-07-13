Northern Trust Co. (NYSE:NTRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NYSE:NTRS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.73 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the highest is $1.79. Northern Trust posted earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $116.30 on Tuesday. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $72.64 and a 52-week high of $123.10.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $788,160.00.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.