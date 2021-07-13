Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,241 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.17% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $11,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $28.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.40.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $64.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.19 per share, with a total value of $59,818.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,748.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNOB shares. TheStreet raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

