Northern Trust Corp Has $12.28 Million Holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 689,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,343 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Omeros were worth $12,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Omeros by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 16,323 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Omeros by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Omeros by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Omeros by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $549,169.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at $30,751,245.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $553,577.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OMER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. WBB Securities boosted their target price on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Omeros currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $900.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88. Omeros Co. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

