Northern Trust Corp Sells 22,243 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 467,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,243 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $12,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BRP Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 114,496 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 31,482 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 108,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 21,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BRP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.49 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

