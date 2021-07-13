Northern Trust Corp Sells 617,814 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617,814 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $11,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after acquiring an additional 77,283 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,674,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,688,000 after buying an additional 294,516 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 72.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCC opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.85 million, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $213.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.53 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

