Northern Trust Corp Sells 7,931 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,931 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.09% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $12,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

TRHC opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRHC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $442,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,360 shares in the company, valued at $36,699,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,638,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,854 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.