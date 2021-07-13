Northland Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX)

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of BMTX stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. BM Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $24.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BM Technologies will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMTX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter worth $84,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter worth $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

