Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.81% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Novo Nordisk’s approved drug, Ozempic is off to a solid start and the launch of Rybelsus also looks impressive. Novo Nordisk has one of the broadest diabetes portfolios in the industry. Victoza, Ozempic, Xultophy and Saxenda have been helping the company maintain momentum. Label expansion of existing drugs will further boost sales. In 2021, the company will continue its focus on commercial execution while conducting more late-stage clinical studies than ever to meet the needs of the people living with diabetes and other serious chronic diseases. However, lower realized prices in the Unites States, loss of exclusivity for products in hormone replacement therapy and intensifying competition will affect sales. Sales are also being negatively impacted by COVID-19-related stocking, which remains a woe.”

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $86.82. 6,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,045. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.37. The stock has a market cap of $204.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,628,000 after acquiring an additional 31,995 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,457.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,580 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

