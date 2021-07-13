Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Holdings Lowered by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P cut its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,480 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Nucor were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

NYSE:NUE opened at $97.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $110.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $555,256.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,686,070.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $6,777,582.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

