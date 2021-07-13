Nutanix, Inc. (NYSE:NTNX) COO Sells $1,938,111.09 in Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NYSE:NTNX) COO David Sangster sold 49,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $1,938,111.09.

On Wednesday, June 16th, David Sangster sold 15,634 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $583,929.90.

NYSE:NTNX traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.57. The company had a trading volume of 68,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,425. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $40.71.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

