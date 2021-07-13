NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives $69.23 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.23.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NUVA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

NUVA stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.19. 291,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,641. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.07. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $231,913.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,566 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth about $61,449,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 251.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,816 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth about $61,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth about $47,459,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth about $33,505,000.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

