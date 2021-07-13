Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NVG)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $17.90.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
