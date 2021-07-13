Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,828 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $116,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Generac by 623.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,870 shares of company stock valued at $10,249,340 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $448.15 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.02 and a 52 week high of $452.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.20.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

