Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,039,375 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 111,303 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $124,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,791 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,859 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 33,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,399 shares of the airline’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LUV opened at $52.98 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.73.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUV. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

