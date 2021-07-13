Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,528,863 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 265,157 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $132,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,889,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,776,072 shares of the airline’s stock worth $448,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,375 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $277,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,160 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $16,068,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 145.1% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,347,837 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after buying an additional 797,837 shares during the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.83. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.