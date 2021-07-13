Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of NYSE:NAC opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $16.00.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.