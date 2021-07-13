Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of NID opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $14.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile
