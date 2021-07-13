Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NID opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $14.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

