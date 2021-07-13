Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JSD)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0865 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

JSD stock opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09.

Get Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

In other Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $132,971.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,382 shares of company stock worth $1,055,395.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.